Gédéon Ouimet Bridge deck repairs to close Autoroute 15 lanes at night Aug. 5 – 9

The Quebec Ministry of Transport is giving a heads-up to motorists who may be travelling on Autoroute 15 between Laval and Boisbriand during the nights of Aug. 5 – 9 that southbound traffic will be slow on the Gédéon Ouimet Bridge because of repairs being carried out on the bridge deck.

Two out of three southbound lanes between Route 344 (de la Grande-Côte Rd. on the Boisbriand side) and Route 117 (Curé Labelle Blvd. in Laval) will be shut from 10 pm to 4 am, according to the ministry.

Given the relative unpredictability of the weather lately, the ministry warns that the work could be postponed or cancelled altogether.