A fire at a split-level home on 59th Avenue in the the Laval-Ouest sector of the City of Laval caused smoke and related property damage during the early morning hours of July 29.

The home on 59th Avenue in Laval-Ouest heavily damaged by smoke and fire during the early morning hours of July 29. (Photo: Courtesy Association des Pompiers de Laval)

According to a report posted on social media by Laval Fire Dept. personnel belonging to the Association des Pompiers de Laval, flames appeared to have originated in the garage area of the one-story house.