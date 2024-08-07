LPD make two arrests related to January pepper spray incident at McDonald’s

By
Martin C. Barry
-

The Laval Police say that two youths suspected of being the perpetrators of a pepper spray attack at a Saint-Martin Blvd. McDonald’s restaurant in January have finally been arrested.

According to the LPD, the two were arrested on Aug. 1 and have been arraigned in court to face charges of armed assault, mischief and using a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They were released with conditions pending their next court appearance scheduled for Sept. 16.

An armed assault took place around 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the McDonald’s restaurant.

Although one person was the apparent target of the attack, it also injured dozens of other restaurant patrons, many of them children.

Laval police are urging anyone with any leads on the incident to call the LPD public information line at 450-662-4636 or 911.

