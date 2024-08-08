Heavy rainfall expected in Laval Friday, says weather office

The federal weather service is warning that a major rainfall expected on Friday could drop up to 100 millimetres of precipitation in some parts of the Laval and Montreal regions, with potential for flash floods and dangerous pools of water on roadways.

The precipitation, forecast to continue into Friday night, is caused by a low pressure system interacting with moisture associated with tropical storm Debby, according to Environment Canada.

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 80 millimetres are expected.

However, the amount of precipitation could even reach 100 millimetres locally, adds the weather service.

They warn that heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and can make travelling by car dangerous.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.