Streets closed and parking prohibited on June 2 for Laval Firefighters’ Race

To ensure maximum safety and the smooth running of the 12th edition of the Laval Firefighters’ Race, streets in some neighbourhoods will be closed to traffic and unavailable for parking on Sunday, June 2, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City therefore invites motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to collaborate and plan their trips to avoid any inconvenience.

A detailed schedule of street closures as well as a map illustrating the affected areas on Laval territory are available on the website of

the event.

Participants are recommended to get to the site using transportation such as carpooling, public transit, cycling or walking. On the day

of the Run, they will be able to use the Société de transport de Laval (STL) bus service free of charge upon presentation of their bib.

On June 2, volunteers and the police force will ensure the security and smooth running of the event. In particular, traffic surveillance will be

provided at all intersections along the route.

To learn more about the Firefighters’ Race: coursedespompiers.laval.ca

Fête nationale celebrations June 23 and 24 at Centre de la nature

The City of Laval is planning for a major blowout at the Centre de la nature in Duvernay for Quebec’s Fête nationale celebration. A big night-time stage show will be taking place on Sunday June 23, with day-time activities scheduled for Monday June 24 during the day.

The stage show on the main field at the Centre de la nature will feature a range of musicians and performers, including Qualité Motel, Zachary Richard, Ariane Moffatt, Galaxie, Laurence Jalbert, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Fanny Bloom, Safia Nolin, Kanen Lumière, Connaisseur Ticasso, Ya Cetidon and Sensei H.

The evening will come to a close with a performance by someone whose identity city officials are keeping as a surprise up to the last moment.

They have also announced that there will be no fireworks display this year (which is perhaps not surprising considering that other municipalities have cancelled their fireworks for environmental reasons, as well as fears in recent years of triggering off wildfires).

“I am pleased to be able to share this unique and innovative evening with everyone in Laval so that one and all can come together to have fun during this great and memorable annual concert,” says Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

The Centre de la nature will be accessible beginning at 6 pm and the concert starts at 8:30 pm.

Food trucks will make stops at the site for those who want to have a bite to eat before the evening starts. Free shuttle buses will take those arriving by public transit to the Centre de la nature from the Montmorency Metro every 30 minutes. The buses will make return trips at the end of the evening.

The celebrations continue at the Centre de la nature on Monday June 24, with activities for children, including face painting, music shows, inflatable games and food trucks. The city has given the Société nationale du Québec à Laval a $20,000 subsidy to coordinate this year’s local Fête nationale celebrations.

Laval expands availability of electric scooters

Already well-known and highly-appreciated by many Laval residents, self-service electric scooters are back again in Laval this summer, with up to 400 scooters being made available in various locations.

The city first signed on to allow rentable electric scooters on its territory in 2023. They are now being gradually deployed at 33 stations. There are expected to be twice as many scooters this year.

“Access to scooters this early in the season will allow the service to be tested out over the course of a complete season, and it is very possible this will lead to even more promising results,” says Laval city councillor for L’Abord-à-Plouffe Vasilios Karidogiannis, who is responsible for mobility dossiers on council.

The scooters are being furnished by Bird Canada and Lime. To use them, users need to download an app made available by either company at the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android devices.

Those using the scooters must follow certain rules, such as mandatory helmets, minimum age 14, and driving only on bike paths or roadways where the speed limit doesn’t exceed 50 km/h.

All the electric scooters are fitted with GPS geolocation devices, so they can be found at any time by the companies that own them, and they must be returned to any of the 33 stations on Laval’s territory in an upright position.