Jules Verne Elementary students raise more than $9,000 for Pink in the City

Seven pupils and a teacher get hair shaved and cut in ‘Spring Raise Craze’

Students at Jules Verne Elementary School succeeded in raising more than $9,000 for the Pink in the City breast cancer cause during the second annual ‘Spring Raise Craze’ head shave event held at the school in Laval’s Pont-Viau district on May 24.

Jules Verne Elementary was just one of eight Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board schools that took part in head shaving events for Pink in the City in recent weeks. The goal was to help provide support for research into finding a cure for metastatic breast cancer.

The Jules Verne Elementary School students raised more than $9,000 in pledges for Pink in the City. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Shave and a haircut

In all, several of the Jules Verne Elementary students agreed to have their heads shaved completely, although some agreed only to a haircut or partial hair removal.

The students whose heads were shaved were Michael D’Angelo, Nico Marandola, Mark Macovetchi, Shakir and Rahim Michelot. Students who received haircuts were Evelyn Grande, Jenylee L’Heureux Plouffe and Paisley McGovern. Teacher Lisa Morello also agreed to get her hair cut.

While some of the Jules Verne Elementary School were upbeat while getting their heads shaved, others were a little more dour. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“We have a hairdresser for everybody,” Jules Verne Elementary principal Melissa Roux said in an interview with The Laval News. She was among the many staff members, parents, and school children who wore pink as a sign of their solidarity with the cause.

Volunteers turned away

So many students at the school were keen on signing up to be cut or shaved, that the administration had to set up a short list, with some students going ahead with it immediately, while others will be taking part in the third Jules Verne Elementary ‘Spring Raise Craze’ in the spring next year.

According to Daniel Johnson, a longtime SWLSB spiritual animator with an extensive background in student leadership development, the board’s schools raised at least $130,000 for Pink in the City through head shaving events this year alone.

Pink in the City president Denise Vourtzoumis was on hand in the Jules Verne Elementary school yard last week to help the students cheer on their classmates who agreed to have their hair shaved or cut. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Win for Pink in the City

Pink in the City succeeded in raising $120,000 from the EMSB’s Raise Craze last year, said Denise Vourtzoumis, a Chomedey resident who is president of Pink in the City. She expected there to be even more momentum this year.

Resource teacher Lisa Morello, who sat for a haircut, donated eight inches of her cut tresses. Ten years ago, she found out she had the breast cancer gene 2 (BRCA2), which makes her more at risk of developing breast cancer. She said she wanted the students to learn about the need to be proactive when it comes to health.