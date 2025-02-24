Man dies after being crushed by truck at Laval recycling plant

A 58-year-old man was declared dead on Sunday morning at a recycling facility in Laval’s Saint-François district after he was crushed by a truck.

The Laval Police responded to the scene at AIM Recycling around 6 am Sunday.

As the police could find no evidence of a criminal nature, they immediately transferred the case to the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), Quebec’s worker health and safety agency.

Two CNESST investigators, assisted by officers with the Laval Police, were reported to have visited the site and were expected to be there to interview witnesses over the coming days.