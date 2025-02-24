Criminal responsibility in fatal Sainte-Rose bus crash to be decided in April

It is alleged that former STL driver Pierre Ny St-Amand was behind the wheel of the bus that rammed the Garderie éducative de Sainte-Rose. (Photo: Facebook)

A Quebec Superior Court judge will be deciding in early April whether former Société de transport de Laval driver Pierre Ny-St-Amand was mentally fit when he drove a bus into the entrance of a Sainte-Rose children’s daycare in early February 2023, killing two children and injuring six others.

A crown prosecutor and a defence lawyer said last week that they will be presenting a joint statement of facts at the next hearing.

According to statements made by the crown during preliminary hearings, two psychiatrists who examined Ny-St-Amand have concluded he should not be held criminally responsible because he has a mental disorder.

In addition to a recounting of the facts, the hearing on April 7 is also expected to include testimony from both psychiatrists.