Longueuil man jailed 30 months for bombing attempt in Laval

A 26-year-old man from Longueuil on Montreal’s South Shore has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after being found guilty of a range of criminal charges, including bomb-making, related to a dispute with his former girlfriend and her new partner.

Henri Chevalier Hogue pleaded guilty at the Palais de Justice de Laval in January to the charges, which included possession of explosives and criminal harassment.

In November 2022, Hogue’s ex-girlfriend, identified as Rachel, found a note on the windshield of a car in Pont-Viau belonging to her new boyfriend’s father, wishing them season’s greetings. A little earlier, according to testimony, an unidentified man had been seen placing an object under the car.

A few days later, a man was seen again, but this time placed an object under a car belonging to the new boyfriend, who was identified in court as Jacob, with a note left on the windshield saying “good day” in French.

It was later determined that the bomb had mistakenly been left under the wrong car in the first place, and that the second attempt was made to put it under Jacob’s car.

When the couple became aware of the situation, they called 9-1-1, which sent the Sûreté du Québec bomb squad. The squad proceeded in turn to evacuate part of the neighbourhood.

It was later determined that the object placed under the car was indeed a bomb containing an explosive charge and a load of steel screws capable of inflicting serious injuries and damage.

Following a raid at Hogue’s home, the police found a range of materials for bomb-making, including batteries, explosive powder, electric insulation tape and electric wiring. They were unable to determine exactly how he learned how to make a functioning bomb.

Hogue never admitted to having placed the bomb. The investigators reported that he put up a strong resistance to being fingerprinted, including trying to remove his own fingerprints from his fingers. He could have received a five-year prison sentence, but the court showed leniency, citing mitigating factors.

Laval man posing as DJ charged with online luring

Steve Martin Dubuc. (Photo: Courtesy of LPD)

The Laval Police say they have arrested a man suspected of luring children online and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Steve Martin Dubuc, 58, was arraigned on the charge at the Palais de Justice de Laval. Police say the charges stem from actions he allegedly committed between November 2024 and February 2025.

“Using a Facebook profile in the name of Stefano Tremblay and identifying himself as a DJ working at a popular radio station in the Montreal area, the suspect allegedly contacted minors via the Messenger platform,” the LPD said in a communiqué.

Anyone who believes they have additional information is asked to contact the LPD’s crime hotline at 450-662-4636 or call 911. The file is RPY-241124-015.

Recent LFD fire calls

The fire on Cléroux Blvd. (Photo: Courtesy APL)

February 12 | 22:35 // Building fire on Trépanier St. in the heart of Chomedey. Residential structure. Flames apparent on rear balcony of 2nd storey and propagation onto exterior wall of the building, as well as to part of the roof.

February 4 | 00:56 // Building fire on 4th St. in city’s Laval-des-Rapides sector. Multi-unit residential building. Flames apparent in the garage. Code was 10-09, meaning full assistance required. According to the Laval Fire Dept., this dossier was forwarded onto fire investigators for further inquiry.

Jan 28 | LFD calls in a fire in progress. Building fire on Cléroux Blvd. in the Sainte-Dorothée sector. Residential building. Smoke apparent. Code was 10-07, meaning intervention necessary.

Keep those snowed-over hydrants clear

The Laval Fire Dept. has issued a reminder to all City of Laval property owners who have fire hydrants nearby that they have a duty to keep them clear of now in case a fire breaks out and firefighters need access.

“The storms these last few days have left us with a LARGE white carpet but also a few challenges,” the LFD posted on their X social media feed. “We remind you to carefully clear your emergency exits and to not bury the fire hydrants under mountains of snow,” they added.