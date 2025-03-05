Fabre MNA honours citizens with National Assembly Medal

As part of their role at the National Assembly, elected members of The National Assembly, have the opportunity to award honourary medals to recognize individuals whose exceptional dedication and contributions help improve our society.

These distinctions celebrate those who, through their commitment, have had a profound and lasting impact on their communities.

Recently, Alice Abou-Khalil, MNA for Fabre, had the honour of recognizing three outstanding individuals who have dedicated themselves to building a more inclusive, supportive, and engaged society.

Whether through social involvement, community service, or the promotion of values that strengthen our collective well-being, each of these recipients has made an undeniable difference in the lives of many.

Bishop Paul-Marwan Tabet

A key figure in the Maronite community in Canada, Bishop Paul-Marwan Tabet, Eparchial Bishop of the Maronite Catholics, was honoured for his outstanding commitment to education and fostering unity and solidarity.

Through his compassionate leadership, he has worked to build bridges between generations and cultures, creating a strong sense of belonging within the community. André Langevin – Founder of Karaté Autisme Through his remarkable journey, André Langevin has shown how passion and resilience can change lives.

A career police officer and black belt in Kyokushin karate, he founded Karaté Autisme after witnessing the transformative impact of karate on his son Philippe, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder

Since 2008, he has provided thousands of young people with the opportunity to thrive through adapted, inclusive, and supportive instruction. His dedication, alongside a team of committed instructors, has made Karaté Autisme a leading initiative in promoting inclusion through sports.

Aline Dib First elected in 2013, Aline Dib, City Councillor for the Saint-Martin district in Laval, embodies transparency, integrity, and a deep connection with citizens.

She works tirelessly to improve the quality of life for Laval residents by supporting families, assisting community organizations, and leading environmental projects.

Actively involved in social development and immigration, she is committed to strengthening solidarity and ensuring an inclusive and dynamic living environment for the people of Laval.

Her unwavering commitment makes her a true role model in municipal politics, and her dedication has earned her the distinction of being the first Laval City Councillor to receive a National Assembly Medal in recognition of her exceptional service to her community.

Through these distinctions, MNA Alice Abou-Khalil highlights the vital role of community engagement and honours those whose actions embody the values of inclusion, solidarity, and kindness.

Each of these individuals has demonstrated remarkable leadership and generosity, making Quebec a stronger, more compassionate, and more united place.