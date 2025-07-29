String of fires keep Laval’s firefighters busy during vacation period

The fire on Jubinville St. in Pont-Viau on July 29. (Photo: Courtesy APL)

While many Laval residents are now in the midst of their annual summer vacation, the city’s firefighters were busy over the past few weeks dealing with outbreaks in households as well as at commercial and industrial locations.

In the most recent outbreak, around 20 minutes after midnight on July 29, some sheds located behind a multi-unit residence on Jubinville St. in Laval’s Pont-Viau sector caught fire and began to spread to the roof of the main building.

The scene on July 27 outside the Samson Blvd. fire at a mixed use residential/commercial building. (Photo: Courtesy Association des Pompiers de Laval)

The blaze was serious enough to require the firefighters first arriving to call in two more alarms, bringing more LFD personnel to the scene.

For another recent fire, two days earlier on July 27, the LFD were summoned to a one-story mixed-use residential/commercial building on Samson Blvd. at the corner of Côté St. in Chomedey around 4:20 pm.

The building, housing a small bakery business (a familiar landmark for many of those who regularly drive by on the busy artery), appeared to have not sustained major damage, although the firefighters reported seeing smoke after first reaching the scene.

The fire on Montée du Moulin in Saint-François. (Photo: Courtesy APL)

Around 1 am on July 25, a commercial building housing a bank on Montée du Moulin in Laval’s Saint-François district caught fire after flames from a car that had caught fire spread to the building.

The Montreal daily news website La Presse reported that the car caught fire after it rammed the side of the building, possibly after the driver lost control, and that the police later located and questioned the driver.

CTV and other Montreal-area media also reported that the vehicle belonged to an officer from a Montreal-area police force, without specifying which one and whether the officer was at the wheel at the time of the collision.

The firefighters reported on their X feed that they weren’t certain at one point whether the blaze might escalate into something more serious, as there was a risk the flames might spread into the roof of the building.

Another fire in Saint-François, this time on July 21, saw a home on Romain St. damaged heavily when flames spread to a crawl space underneath the roof.

Finally, on July 12, flames from a pair of sheds behind a home on rue des Crocus in Sainte-Dorothée threatened to spread to nearby homes.

The LFD didn’t report any serious damage beyond that.