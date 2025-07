(Photo: Courtesy Association des Pompiers de Laval)

Laval Fire Dept. personnel spent part of the early morning hours last Tuesday trying to get a handle on a major fire that broke out in a two-story industrial building on Leman Blvd. in the city’s Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district.

It was estimated by the LFD that damage of almost $1.5 million was caused to the building containing an agricultural grow-op business.

They assessed damage to the building itself at $1 million, and an additional $450,000 for property within.