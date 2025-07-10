Parc Exers enjoy a double-celebration of Canada Day

People from a multitude of nations gathered to mark country’s 158th birthday

With their proud multicultural roots in so many countries around the globe it would be difficult to list them all here, Parc Exers had not just one, but two celebrations of their adoptive country’s birthday to choose from on July 1, Canada Day.

The larger of the two, sponsored by the National Bangladeshi-Canadian Council (NBCC), took place in Place de la Gare outside Maxi’s on Jean-Talon St. It was the 22nd year the organization staged the celebration for the country’s birthday.

The Canada Day cakes were ready to be cut and shared during a celebration of the nation’s birthday held at Place de la Gare Jean Talon on July 1. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Nouvelles Parc Extension News)

A celebration of nationality

“We are all immigrants,” Parc Extension city councillor Mary Deros said in an interview with Nouvelles Parc Extension News, while noting that even she arrived in Canada from another country.

She said Canada Day offers everyone a chance to get out and celebrate the country’s anniversary while getting to know each other.

Parc Extension city councillor Mary Deros (third from right) is seen here with members of the community during Canada Day celebrations in Place de la Gare on July 1. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Nouvelles Parc Extension News)

Monir Hossain, president of the NBCC who coordinates the organization of the group’s Canada Day party each year, had only praise for Canada as a country where he has been able to raise a family while succeeding in business.

Canadian by choice

“I came from a different country, but I always wanted to pay back,” he said. “This is my new nation, my adoptive country. This is where my children grew up, where they were raised. And this now is also their country.”

Niko Karabineris, who was born and raised in Parc Extension but makes his home in Chomedey now, said he continues to spend time here taking care of properties, but never misses an opportunity to return to his home turf each year on Canada Day.

Some chose a front seat in front of the stage in Place de la Gare to better enjoy the Canada Day show sponsored by the National Bangladeshi-Canadian Council (NBCC). (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Nouvelles Parc Extension News)

“I’ve been coming here on Canada Day for the celebrations for the past 20 years,” he said. “I’ve lost a few friends along the way, but Mary Deros is still here as always and it’s good to see that. Not too many places in Quebec where you can go to celebrate Canada Day. Bbut Parc Ex is still one of them.”

Another Canada Day party

In the meantime, the Himalaya Seniors of Quebec, in conjunction with the Parc Extension Youth Organization (PEYO) and some other local groups, had organized a Canada Day celebration of their own a few blocks away outside the William Hingston community centre.

Villeray city councillor Martine Musau Muele (left) and François-Perrault councillor Sylvain Ouellet shook hands with Parc Exers attending the Himalaya Seniors of Quebec’s Canada Day celebration outside the William Hingston community centre.

While it didn’t draw quite as much attention as the event at Place de la Gare, several local elected officials, including Councillor Deros, Villeray city councillor Martine Musau Muele and François-Perrault councillor Sylvain Ouellet, made a point of meeting and greeting the guests and organizers.