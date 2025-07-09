LPD breaks up car theft ring centered in Laval

Six people have been charged in connection with a vehicle theft ring that saw stolen cars and SUVs, mostly from Laval, exported out of the country.

Car theft ring suspects.

The LPD executed several search warrants in June at the climax of an investigation that began a year earlier after a large number of Land Rovers went missing. It is believed that Land Rovers were targeted at parking lots in Laval, the North Shore and in Ontario.

The LPD alleges that GPS tracking devices were placed by the suspects on the targeted vehicles, which would then lead them to the owners’ homes, after which the vehicles were stolen during the night.

After they were stolen, the vehicles would be dropped off at various locations, then moved to a warehouse in Montreal and loaded into shipping containers and exported out of Canada.

The police learned that six people were connected to 20 vehicle thefts, 14 of which took place in Laval. In the end, they were able to recover 18 of the vehicles.

With search warrants, the police were able to find and seize four vehicles, seven phones, brass knuckles, narcotics, $7,305 in Canadian currency, $1,000 in American currency and various other items like jewellery and computers.

Five males between 22 and 31, and a 28-year-old female were taken into custody. All six are facing charges of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and vehicle theft.

Police say that if anyone has useful information, they are asked to contact the LPD at 450-662-4636. The case number is LVL-240718-030.

Photo: The car theft ring suspects. (Photo: Courtesy of Laval Police)

Laval man arrested for alleged sexual offences, after house cleaning request

A Laval man has been arrested as a suspect concerning at least two alleged sexual offences that occurred in Laval between December last year and this past February. Hagop Kachichian, 28, was arrested by the Laval Police on June 25.

The police allege he used the pseudonym Hagop Keshishian on a social media platform to solicit house cleaning services. Offering compensation for travel expenses, he invited victims to his home in Laval.

The LPD alleges that once there, he made inappropriate comments and asked for sexual services in exchange for payment, after which it is alleged he committed sexual assaults.

Kachichian, who was released with conditions, has his next court appearance on September 16. In the meantime, the investigators believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is invited to contact the LPD confidentially at 450 662-INFO (4636) or at 911. The file number is LVL-250216-036.

Laval teen gets $1,700 ticket, licence suspended, after going nearly 200 km/h

The Sûreté du Québec is also involved in the investigation.

A Laval teenager is among almost a dozen drivers whose cars were impounded and who are now looking for ways to pay stiff fines after a week-long Sûreté du Québec operation on nearby autoroutes.

In the week leading up to July 1, SQ patrol officers stationed in Laval handed out more than $16,000 in fines for excessive speeding tickets while impounding 11 vehicles.

Over that time, the SQ reported 11 motorists going well beyond the 100 or 70 km/h limits on one of the autoroutes that traverse Laval, with each driver looking at tickets of at least $1,400.

Moving day fire in Laval-des-Rapides

Some tenants who had just moved into a rental flat in Laval-des-Rapides on July 1 came down with more than a case of moving day jitters when their new dwelling caught fire.

The blaze broke out during the early evening in a unit of a duplex located near the corner of Pontmain and Labelle streets in LDR. Four families residing in the two-storey building were forced to flee. One of the families had just moved in when the fire broke out.

While smoke and flames were apparent to Laval Fire Dept. personnel upon their arrival, they were able to contain the damage before the fire spread further.

There were no reported injuries, but the unit where the fire originated sustained the most damage, forcing its occupants to seek temporary lodging.