Thousands turn out for 2025 Laval Hellenic Summer Festival

It was a celebration of Greek values and culture, while marking Canada Day

Mother Nature smiled with warm benevolence onto the grounds outside Holy Cross Church on Souvenir Blvd. in Chomedey for the 2025 Laval Hellenic Summer Festival.

In times like these when the world’s climate has become as unpredictable as the shifting moods of a certain U.S. president, the good weather was a blessing, even though the festival’s organizers took the precaution of erecting an extra tent just in case.

Dignitaries gathered when it was time to cut the Canada Day cake on June 28 at the 2025 Laval Hellenic Summer Festival. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Celebrating culture and values

As it was just a few days to Canada Day, the festival was an occasion, as always, to celebrate the country’s origins and multicultural diversity – although it was primarily a celebration of Hellenic culture and values.

Katerina Hulis, president of the Laval chapter of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal, helped lead the committee which organized the festival.

Volunteer BBQ chefs are seen with the makings for dozens of servings of pork souvlaki during the 2025 Laval Hellenic Summer Festival at Holy Cross Church in Chomedey. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

She was especially proud of the efforts put in by volunteers. “It’s always very heartwarming to see everything they do to make this a success every year,” she said.

A Who’s Who of dignitaries

Among the dignitaries who dropped by on the evening of June 28 to enjoy some Hellenic ambience and a piece of Canada Day cake were Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis, Montreal city councillor Mary Deros, Laval city council president Cecilia Macedo and Saint-Bruno city councillor David De Cotis.

Also among the guests were Renaud city councillor Seta Topouzian, Saint-Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, L’Abord-à-Plouffe councillor Vasilios Karidogiannis, Saint-Martin councillor Aline Dib, Chomedey MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier and Mille-Îles MNA Virginie Dufour.

Young Hellenic folk dancers performing on the grounds of Holy Cross Church in Chomedey on June 28 during the Laval Hellenic Summer Festival. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Basile Angelopoulos, the newly-elected president of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal, was unable to attend this year’s festival as he was travelling in Greece.

‘A beautiful weekend’

Michael Patsatzis, executive vice-president of the HCGM, said they were pleased with the way this year’s festival was organized and that the weather outlook was favorable.

“We’re very grateful for the strong turnout,” he said, noting that the previous day’s negative weather forecast didn’t impact attendance.

“Our annual celebration is a celebration of Hellenism, of our Greek language, our culture and our heritage, and obviously also our Greek gastronomy,” Patsatzis continued. “It all adds up to a beautiful weekend.”