29th annual Sainte-Rose Art Symposium takes place from July 24 – 27

Spotlight on the works of 80 artists in one of Quebec’s most picturesque settings

For four days later this month, hundreds of appreciators of quality sculpture and art from all over Quebec and parts of eastern Canada will gather in Laval’s historic Vieux Sainte Rose for an annual event that many now recognize as one of Quebec’s most esteemed outdoor art shows – the Sainte-Rose Art Symposium.

For the second time, the organizers (the Corporation Rose-Art) have persuaded legendary Quebec singer Shirley Théroux to be the official spokesperson for the 2025 Sainte-Rose Art Symposium.

Artists with the Corporation Rose-Art joined local elected officials, including Laval city councillors Flavia Alexandra Novac, Claude Larochelle and Louise Lortie, as well as Quebec singer Shirley Théroux, for the launch of the 2025 Sainte-Rose Art Symposium, which runs from July 24-27 in Sainte-Rose. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Art works by Shirley Théroux

Théroux had a string of song hits in Quebec during the 1960s and 1970s and was also a highly popular late-afternoon program host on French-language television. An accomplished painter in addition to her musical talents, Théroux will have several art works featured in a special segment of the show.

“Music and painting are almost the same,” she said in an interview with The Laval News, while comparing the melody of a song to a color with a variety of shades. “A melody is like a wave, with ups and downs,” she said. “And so, a color is almost the same when you’re painting.”

Popular summer gathering

The Sainte-Rose Art Symposium, a popular summertime gathering of artists for decades, is always a guarantee of enjoyment for thousands of satisfied arts patrons who attend. In addition to Mrs. Théroux’s support, the event’s honorary president this year is Member of the National Assembly for Sainte-Rose Christopher Skeete.

From the left, Laval city councillor for Sainte-Rose Flavia Alexandra Novac, Quebec chanteuse Shirley Théroux and Councillor Novac’s daughter during the recent press conference announcing this year’s Sainte-Rose Art Symposium. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

This year’s art exhibition will be taking place from Thursday July 24 to Sunday July 27. Those with a discerning taste for fine sculpture and inspiring visual creation will be arriving from all over Quebec, as well as other parts of eastern Canada, for the 29th symposium.

‘A unique occasion’

“Whether you are an amateur of art, a collector or are simply curious, the Sainte-Rose Symposium of painting and art is a unique occasion to discover 80 talented artists and to live an artistic experience in a truly charming setting,” Oprina-Felicia Dolea, the president of the Corporation Rose-Art, said during a recent press conference to announce this year’s symposium.

As always, the symposium will be taking place alongside the Rivière des Mille-Îles in the charming and historic Laval neighbourhood known as Vieux Sainte-Rose. The village is renowned as the birthplace of internationally-acclaimed Québécois painter Marc-Aurèle Fortin. Saint-Rose was also at one time the home of landscape painter Clarence Gagnon. Both influenced generations of artists in Quebec as well as around the world.

Recognized by their peers

"The Sainte-Rose Symposium of painting and art is a unique occasion to discover 80 talented artists and to live an artistic experience in a truly charming setting," says Oprina-Felicia Dolea, the president of the Corporation Rose-Art. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

After winning a range of awards for excellence over nearly three decades, the symposium’s organizing committee continues to uphold the standards that have established the Sainte-Rose Art Symposium’s reputation for excellence in art circles across eastern Canada.

The organizers have received some significant recognitions for their efforts. In 2019, the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented them with a Dunamis award for helping to promote tourism in Laval. They were also a finalist for a second Dunamis in 2020 and 2022, as a sustainable organization or enterprise.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend. Although most are usually from the Laval and greater Montreal regions, the busy vacation season is also known to bring in visitors from Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, as well as from the U.S. states of Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.

A charming setting

The Symposium will be taking place along a stretch of the main street in downtown Sainte-Rose, next to La Vieille Caserne (216 Ste-Rose Blvd.), a stone’s throw from Sainte-Rose-de-Lima Church, between Filion and Deslaurier-Hotte streets.

All the events are free. The hours are as follows: Thursday and Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Friday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm. Additional information is available on the website www.roseart.ca. E-mail: roseart@videotron.ca. Phone: (450) 625-7925.