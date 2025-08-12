Laval extends pool and splash pad hours during heat wave

The City of Laval will be keeping splash pads and outdoor pools in public parks, as well as the indoor Aquatic Complex, open for longer hours to help residents stay cool during the current heat wave, which is seeing temperatures soar to nearly 35 degrees Celsius.

In some cases, splash pads will be open in certain parks on a 24-hour basis until the heat relents, while others will be open from 10 am to 9 pm, the city says in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Most outdoor pools will be open beginning at 11 am and could remain open until 9 pm depending on the number of users present and the amount of daylight remaining by evening, adds the city.

As for the Aquatic Complex, it will remain open each day during the heat until 10 pm, with the added advantage that the building is air conditioned.

All hours and updates are available on the following City of Laval webpage: https://www.laval.ca/piscines.

The city offers the following advice for dealing with excessive heat: