Laval extends pool and splash pad hours during heat wave

The City of Laval will be keeping splash pads and outdoor pools in public parks, as well as the indoor Aquatic Complex, open for longer hours to help residents stay cool during the current heat wave, which is seeing temperatures soar to nearly 35 degrees Celsius.
In some cases, splash pads will be open in certain parks on a 24-hour basis until the heat relents, while others will be open from 10 am to 9 pm, the city says in a statement issued on Tuesday.
Most outdoor pools will be open beginning at 11 am and could remain open until 9 pm depending on the number of users present and the amount of daylight remaining by evening, adds the city.
As for the Aquatic Complex, it will remain open each day during the heat until 10 pm, with the added advantage that the building is air conditioned.
All hours and updates are available on the following City of Laval webpage: https://www.laval.ca/piscines.
The city offers the following advice for dealing with excessive heat:
- Limit going outdoors during the hottest hours of the day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Schedule strenuous outdoor work early in the day. If outdoors, stay protected in the shade as much as possible, limiting exposure to direct sunlight.
- Remember to wear sunscreen.
- Take cooling breaks where possible in air-conditioned environments, or in the shade. Reschedule heavy outdoor work. Keep yourself well hydrated.
- Use hats, light-coloured, loose-fitted clothing, and sunglasses if you are heading outdoors.
- Heat escapes through the skin, so, the more skin you can cool down, the better.
- Consider spraying your shirt in water and keeping it wet or wear a cooling vest.
- Drink plenty of fluids, throughout the day. Opt for small drinks of fluids regularly to maintain hydration and electrolyte levels in the body.
- Eat lighter meals and choose foods with a higher water.
- Use air-conditioned public spaces like libraries, community centres and malls to escape the heat.
- Be aware of signs and symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
- Check in on loved ones, neighbours, or friends, especially if they live alone and share these tips with them.