Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 10 pm Sunday night

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert about possible severe thunderstorm activity impacting the Laval and Montreal regions until later tonight.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued by Environment Canada when atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.

According to the weather service, conditions this afternoon are favorable to the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

They warn that large hail can damage property and cause injury.

Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

As well, severe thunderstorms are known to produce tornadoes.

And water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.