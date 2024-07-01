Sûreté du Québec seizes illegal marijuana in Laval and Saint Jérôme

Officers with the Laval Police Dept. joined colleagues with the Sûreté du Québec in the execution of warrants last week during which large quantities of illegally-produced marijuana as well as other narcotic substances were seized in Laval as well as in Saint Jérôme.

Officers executed the warrants at addresses on Fortin Blvd. in Laval and on 103rd Ave. in Saint Jérôme, where the following substances were seized:

Nearly 1,000 plants of marijuana;

More than 100 kilos of marijuana;

Nearly 30 tablets of methamphetamine;

Nearly $4,000 Canadian in cash;

Equipment used for the production of marijuana.

The Sûreté du Québec says that any information regarding the illegal production of marijuana can be shared confidentially with local police, or with the SQ’s Criminal Information Central at 1 800 659-4264.