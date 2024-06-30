Canada Day is family day at the Centre de la nature in Laval

On July 1, get ready for a memorable day at the Centre de la nature de Laval.

To celebrate Canada Day, the city invites everyone to a big family gathering from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., designed to enchant visitors of all ages.

Everyone is invited to come and share a moment of happiness and conviviality with the Laval community, in a warm and festive atmosphere.

Organizers say they’ve planned an unforgettable experience.

The Centre de la nature de Laval will be transformed into a huge playground with attractions for everyone: inflatable games where children can have fun in complete safety, game booths to test skills, and face painting counters to add a touch of fantasy.

Highlights of the day will include shows specially designed for children, transporting them to a world of dreams and adventure.

In addition, the presence of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will add a touch of patriotism.

A particularly moving moment will be the swearing-in ceremony for new Canadian citizens, symbolizing the values of welcome and diversity cherished by the community.

And of course, the sharing of the traditional Canada Day cake will provide a moment of indulgence for all.

It’s sure to be an opportunity to create lasting memories with loved ones. Laval’s Canada Day celebration promises to be as entertaining as it is inspiring.

Full event details are available at feteducanadalaval.net. Follow on Facebook and Instagram to make sure not to miss any of the surprises in store.