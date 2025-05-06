Sainte-Dorothée home heavily damaged by fire

The house on Desjardins St. in Sainte-Dorothée heavily damaged by fire on May 3. (Photo: Association des Pompiers de Laval)

A house on Desjardins St. in Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée district suffered more than $250,000 in damages from a fire that broke out in the early morning hours last weekend.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene around 4:10 am on May 3 could see flames within the house’s kitchen.

Although they succeeded in preventing the blaze from spreading further, three people are now temporarily homeless.

As well as the damage done to the building, there was an estimated $100,000 in additional damages to interior furnishings.