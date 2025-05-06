Part of Méga Centre Notre-Dame to become mini-industrial park

A Saint-Laurent property developer has acquired a large section of a consumer megamall on the edge of Autoroute 13 near Sainte-Dorothée, with plans to redevelop it into a modern industrial space while reinforcing Laval’s supply-chain and logistics corridor.

The company, Rosefellow, paid owners RioCan REIT and Harden $75 million for the underused retail and commercial property where recent tenants included designer apparel factory outlets and occupancy was relatively low.

An aerial view of the northern end of the Méga Centre Notre-Dame site, where a small industrial park is planned by developer Rosefellow. (Photo: Courtesy of Rosefellow)

The company plans to spend around $200 million to develop 550,000 square feet, including three buildings, on the site at the northern end of Méga Centre Notre-Dame.

Demolition would begin as soon as existing leases end and current tenants are relocated, tentatively at the end of 2025, according to a commercial real estate source.

“This strategic acquisition represents a major step in the development of our activities in Laval and confirms our commitment to long-term investment in prime locations,” said Rosefellow co-CEO Sam Tsoumas.

“We are excited about the opportunity to positively contribute to Laval’s economic vitality,” he added.