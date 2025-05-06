Laval keeping close watch over riversides for springtime flooding

With the spring season well underway and melted snow runoff from the winter adding to rain expected in the Montreal region over the next few days, the City of Laval is urging residents living near the water’s edge to be prepared for flooding

City workers have installed a retention dike along the edge of Riviera St. in Laval-Ouest – one of the most flood-impacted sectors of Laval in recent years.

While saying that other flood-control measures may be coming, the city is urging residents in affected areas to make sure their sump pumps are in working order, while also double-checking whether their home insurance covers flooding.

Among the recommendations being made to residents is that they be prepared to evacuate if necessary (with a travel bag containing living essentials), and that they have 72 hours of emergency supplies on hand in case they are unable to leave home.

Should floodwaters enter your dwelling, the city recommends carefully shutting off the electricity (being careful not to be in contact with any wet or damp surfaces); turning off the natural gas; staying clear of fallen electric wires; keeping water from backing up through sewer drains by stuffing them with rags; avoiding walking in floodwater (which is contaminated) by always wearing boots; and never using open flame cooking equipment inside dwellings.