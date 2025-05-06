LPD seeks victims of man charged with sexual assault on minors

Dillon Buckly, 31, faces charges of harassment, luring and sexual assault. (Photo: Laval Police)

The Laval Police are asking potential victims of a 31-year-old man facing sexual assault charges involving minors to come forward and provide additional information.

According to a press release issued by the LPD, Dillon Buckley is charged with harassment, luring on the internet, invitation to sexual contact and sexual assault.

The LPD alleges that Buckley used social media to contact victims, although they say he was also known to contact them in public places where he would provide them with a telephone number to call him.

Once he had gained the trust of victims, the police allege, he would meet and sexually assault them.

The acts, all of which are alleged to have taken place in Laval, were between September 2024 and April 2025, although the victims were not Laval residents.

Anyone who believes they may have been among the victims is urged to call the LPD’s Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), ou the 9-1-1 emergency line. The file number is LVL250415058.