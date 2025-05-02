CSC seizes ‘unauthorized’ items at Federal Training Centre

On April 10, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, contraband and unauthorized items were seized at the Federal Training Centre, a multi-level security federal prison located in the City of Laval’s Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included hashish, cocaine, tobacco and cell phones with accessories. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure was $51,892$.

An aerial view of the Correctional Service of Canada’s Federal Training Centre in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC says it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for all. The agency says it also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line (1‑866‑780‑3784) for all federal penal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions. Information shared over the toll-free number is protected and callers remain anonymous.

Quebec singer Michèle Richard fined $500 for breaking dog leash rule

Legendary Quebec popular singer Michèle Richard faced a judge last week at the Palais de Justice in Laval where she was fined for having her dog off its leash during an incident in which a woman suffered a dog bite.

Michèle Richard. (Photo: Facebook)

In May 2024, the 79-year-old performer was getting her hair done at a beauty salon in Laval, while her 11-year-old black Labrador lay nearby on the floor.

When another customer came over to pat the dog, the animal reacted in a way that was friendly and receptive at first. However, a short time later, when the client approached the dog another time to pat it, it bit her.

Although the woman who was bitten didn’t immediately seek out medical help for her injury, some colleagues she saw later summoned an ambulance and a formal complaint was filed with the police.

Appearing before municipal court judge Michel Moisan, Richard explained that the dog had always been well-behaved, but that he may have been startled when approached the second time while he was sleeping.

The judge told Richard that, according to City of Laval regulations, dogs are supposed to be kept on a leash at all times in public places, and that the leash should not exceed six feet. He fined her $500 plus court costs after finding her guilty of breaking the dog leash by-law.

Car lands in tree after driver loses control in Laval-Ouest

Two men in their early 20s with a taste for raw speed learned the hard way last week that reckless driving can land you in some very odd places.

Travelling at high speed along 17th Ave. near 74th St. and Sainte-Rose Blvd. on the evening of April 21, the pair crashed into a parked pickup truck, then flew into the hair, landing in the branches of a tree.

Personnel from the Laval Fire Dept. responded to a 9-1-1 call with 14 firefighters and supervising staff to oversee the rescue.

Such was the extent of the damage to the vehicle that the LFD had to use special hydraulic cutting and separation tools to free at least one of the passengers from the wreck.

Suffering from injuries to the legs as well as body abrasions, they were placed in the hands of paramedics with Urgences-Santé. In the meantime, an investigation of the circumstances has been opened by the Laval Police.