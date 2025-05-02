Annie Koutrakis secures Vimy for Liberals

MATTHEW DALDALIAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for The Laval News

info@newsfirst.ca

Liberal incumbent Annie Koutrakis has been re-elected in the federal riding of Vimy.

Members of her electoral team and volunteers gathered at her campaign office on Boulevard Saint-Martin Ouest in Laval on Monday evening to await the results.

First elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2021, the incumbent MP will return to Ottawa for a third term, reaffirming the Liberal hold on a riding that has leaned heavily toward the party since its creation.

Energy at campaign office

The modest office space buzzed with nervous energy as Koutrakis would return to join her team, after a day spent visiting polling stations. As the minutes ticked down to the close of polls, the atmosphere shifted between quiet tension and bursts of hopeful chatter.

Before the results were confirmed, Koutrakis expressed optimism both for her personal re-election and for the Liberal Party nationally under its new leader, Mark Carney.

“I’m feeling energized and excited,” said Koutrakis. “The feedback I received during the campaign — at the doors, over the phone, visiting organizations — was very positive.”

Both the incumbent’s previous terms— served under minority governments—helped her understand the importance of collaboration and stability in Parliament. Still, she made clear during the campaign that she had been hoping for a stronger mandate this time around.

“My hope is that we get a majority win because we have very serious issues to tackle for our economy,” Koutrakis said. “Canadians deserve a government that can deliver.”

According to Elections Canada, Koutrakis secured 25,043 votes, accounting for 53.2 per cent of the vote share. She was followed by Grace Daou of the Conservative Party, who garnered 24.8 per cent of the votes, and Bloc Québécois candidate Alicia ParenteauMalakhanian, who secured 17.2 per cent.

The NDP finished fourth with 4.8 per cent, a sharp decline from the party’s historic Laval breakthrough in 2011.

Voter priorities

During this election cycle, Koutrakis noted that affordability and economic security were the dominant concerns. She credited the Liberal Party’s selection of Mark Carney as a key factor in reassuring voters on economic matters.

Citing Carney’s financial background and international experience, she said many constituents saw him as a steady hand during uncertain times.

Although issues such as immigration processing and healthcare remained important, Koutrakis said a new attitude emerged in Vimy’s population: “Housing, affordability, healthcare — these remain critical, but there’s also a sense of renewed pride in being Canadian. People want to see stability and leadership that reflects our values.”

Some volunteers at her headquarters also sensed a shift in voters’ attitude. Irakli Zouboulakis, a volunteer on the Laval MP’s campaign, said he noticed a growing tendency toward fear and populism among the younger generations.

At the same time, he said there remained a strong appetite for leadership rooted in stability and shared values. Focus remains on community needs Despite the compressed timeline for organizing after a leadership race earlier in the year, Koutrakis said she was proud of the rapid and professional organization her team assembled.

Koutrakis’ campaign manager, Abir Chamoun, credited her success to her visibility in the community. “She’s present at every event. The different communities, ethnic communities, the local Lavallois — they want her there,” Chamoun said.

“She’s really down to earth. She loves helping people.” Looking ahead, the re-elected MP said she remains focused on delivering results on the issues that matter most to residents of Vimy. “The number one issue right now for them is the economy,” Koutrakis said. “Inflation is high, everything is expensive.”

She also cited continued concerns about housing, affordability, healthcare, and immigration backlogs — particularly as Vimy remains a key arrival point for many newcomers to Canada.

“There are very many serious issues that we need to tackle,” said Koutrakis.

Gratitude and a call for accountability

In her victory speech, Koutrakis thanked her campaign team, family, and longtime supporters, many of whom had worked with her across multiple elections. “Please keep me honest,” Koutrakis said. “You need to challenge me. You need to come back and tell me what I’m doing well and where I can do better — that’s how we grow, and that’s how we get better.”

Koutrakis will return to Parliament as part of a Liberal minority government led by Mark Carney. While the party fell short of a majority, the Liberal incumbent said she remains committed to working across party lines to deliver results for Vimy residents. “I will do my very best to keep you proud,” she told the room. “And to be your voice in Ottawa.