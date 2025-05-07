LPD asks for Duvernay residents’ help after Cap-à-l’Aigle shooting

By
Martin C. Barry
-

The Laval Police are asking residents of Cap-à-l’Aigle Street in the city’s Duvernay district for permission to view their homes’ security camera images as part of an investigation into a shooting incident that took place during the late night hours on Sunday May 4.

Officers from the LPD responded to a 9-1-1 call around 11 pm after shots were fired at a residence on the street.

Although there were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made, LPD investigators are seeking leads to identify the perpetrators.

Previous articleSainte-Dorothée home heavily damaged by fire
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barry
http://lavalnews.ca
LJI Reporter. A journalist with the Laval News since 2005. During his 27 years covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca