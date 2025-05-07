LPD asks for Duvernay residents’ help after Cap-à-l’Aigle shooting

The Laval Police are asking residents of Cap-à-l’Aigle Street in the city’s Duvernay district for permission to view their homes’ security camera images as part of an investigation into a shooting incident that took place during the late night hours on Sunday May 4.

Officers from the LPD responded to a 9-1-1 call around 11 pm after shots were fired at a residence on the street.

Although there were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made, LPD investigators are seeking leads to identify the perpetrators.