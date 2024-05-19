Police seek driver after hit-and-run death on bridge

A man was declared dead after being struck by a truck while changing a tire on Highway 15 last week.

The incident happened on the northbound Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge, which links Laval to Boisbriand.

Quebec provincial police said the victim had stopped in the right-hand lane to fix a flat tire.

“The driver came out to change a tire,” said Elizabeth Marquis-Guy, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). “A pick-up truck hit him before leaving the scene.”

The victim, a man in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene. Officers were working to locate the driver of the truck that hit the victim.

The SQ released surveillance photos of a truck believed to be involved in the collision and have been asking anyone with information to come forward.

Accused in killing of two kids at Laval daycare stands trial next year

It is alleged that former STL driver Pierre Ny St-Amand was behind the wheel of the bus that rammed the Garderie éducative de Sainte-Rose. (Photo: Facebook)

The man accused of murdering two children and injuring six others when an STL bus crashed into a Sainte-Rose daycare in February last year is scheduled to stand trial over five weeks beginning in April 2025.

St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in Laval on Feb. 8, 2023, killing two young children, aged five and four and injuring six others.

In February, a Quebec court judge ruled after a preliminary inquiry that there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial. The former STL driver will stand trial on two charges of first-degree murder and seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Laval youth protection centre janitor charged with pimping

A 36-year-old man who works as a janitor at a youth protection centre overseen by the CISSS de Laval is facing charges of exploiting a 14-year-old girl for sexual purposes.

The Sûreté du Québec issued a press release earlier this week announcing the arrest of Serge-André Exil-Florestal. The Laval resident was detained and was arraigned before a judge in Gatineau QC.

According to court documents obtained by Montreal’s La Presse, the accused was in contact with the girl from November 2023 until February 2024. It is alleged that during this time, he encouraged her to offer sexual services for money in Laval and in Gatineau.