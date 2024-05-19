Laval Police seize cocaine, meth crack and cash

The Laval Police say they have arrested five suspects and seized large quantities of various types of illegal drugs during a series of raids conducted in Laval last week.

Warrants executed at two residences and in a vehicle in Laval’s Sainte-Rose and Chomedey districts led to the seizure of 25 grams of crack cocaine, 140 grams of cocaine, 383 methamphetamine tablets and more than $5,000 in cash.

According to the LPD, the anti-narcotics operation was the culmination of an investigation that began last December after a tip from a member of the public.

Police arrested three men and two women between from 24 to 50 years of age.

The suspects were questioned by police and then released pending upcoming court appearances.