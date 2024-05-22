Plan ahead for A-13 transit, as repaving scheduled May 24-27

The Quebec highways ministry says that asphalting work on Autoroute 13 in Laval will mean the highway will be closed at certain specific times from May 24 to 27.

Here is a summary of the schedule:

A-13 northbound between the Louis-Bisson Bridge and Exit 12 (Boul. Samson/Boul. Notre-Dame/Boul. St-Martin) · From Friday 11 pm to Monday 3:30 am: complete closing of Exit 12 (Boul. Samson/Boul. Notre-Dame/Boul. St-Martin northbound).

· On the nights of May 24 to 27: Friday from 11 pm to 8 am, Saturday from 11 pm to 9am and Sunday from 9 pm to 3:30 am Partial night-time closing: just one lane available (of four).

· Saturday May 25 from 8 am to 11 pm Partial daytime closing: just one available.