Parents appreciate the Air Cadets program

The Royal Canadian Air Cadets have often been praised as one of Canada’s leading programs for the development of youths into responsible adults.

The Laval News had the opportunity last week to speak with some of the parents of teens enrolled in the 710 Squadron in Sainte-Rose for their impressions of the impact the program had on their lives.

Royal Canadian Air Cadets 710 Squadron members Liam and Xavier Pacheco are seen here with their parents, Teresa and Emmanuel, during year-end graduation ceremonies last week at École secondaire Curé-Antoine Labelle. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

‘A brand-new person’

Teresa and Emmanuel Pacheco, who are residents of Sainte-Rose, have two sons, Liam and Xavier, who are enrolled in the program. Liam, prior to signing up, had difficulties concentrating on homework.

“But as soon as he stepped foot into here, it completely changed the person he is and he’s a brand-new person,” said Teresa Pacheco, referring to Air Cadets program.

Jean-Sébastien Noël, whose 14-year-old son, James, is enrolled in the 710 Squadron Air Cadets program in Sainte-Rose, said it had done wonders. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

As a teenager, her husband was also enrolled in a cadets program. He felt certain that the experience would prove to be immensely valuable to his son.

“It kind of brings you into the adult world of responsibilities,” she added.

All about structure

Another parent from Sainte-Rose, Jean-Sébastien Noël, whose 14-year-old son, James, is enrolled in the Air Cadets program, said it had done wonders for his son.

“For him, it’s all about structure,” he said, noting that James has mild autism, but was greatly helped by the sense of discipline he acquired while in the program.

“He feels very proud to be wearing the uniform,” said Jean-Sébastien. “He’s one of those who take care of the flags. He didn’t have a big circle of friends before, but the cadets are now his group for socializing.”

According to Jean-Sébastien, James will be taking part in a special cadets program this summer where he’ll have the opportunity to learn some of the basics of aircraft maintenance. Last year, he learned about glider aircraft operation.