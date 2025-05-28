Support for seniors hits milestone

MATTHEW DALDALIAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Quebec government is marking the one-year anniversary of its ambitious seniors action plan, La fierté de vieillir (The pride of aging), with what it calls concrete and measurable improvements in the lives of older adults across the province.

First launched in May 2024, the five-year, $23.4 billion initiative is billed as one of the most comprehensive in provincial history — targeting everything from housing affordability and home care to community inclusion and labour retention.

Minister Sonia Bélanger, who serves as Minister responsible for Seniors as well as the Laurentides region, described the progress made over the past 12 months as “moving in the right direction.”

Impact across sectors

The plan’s first year saw a range of initiatives rolled out, many of them tied to tangible outcomes in seniors’ everyday lives. Nearly 400,000 individuals received at-home care services over the past year — part of a massive push that delivered more than 37.5 million hours of home support across the province. In terms of housing, 2,555 affordable units intended for seniors have either been completed or are currently under construction. Long-term care also received a boost, with 3,168 new spots created in senior homes and alternative care facilities.

At the same time, the government focused on keeping older Quebecers active in the workforce. Changes to the Quebec Pension Plan contributed to the continued employment of over 12,000 seniors aged 65 to 69. Financial support remained another cornerstone of the plan. Over 1.1 million seniors benefitted from the tax credit for older adults, aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures that remain top-of-mind in communities like Laval.

Local outreach

Beyond the numbers, the government emphasized its effort to reduce isolation and build stronger connections with older residents. Over 298,000 safety check-in calls were made to seniors’ homes, and 45,000 older Quebecers were reached through community outreach and geriatric social work.

The province also adapted or developed 61 small-scale infrastructure projects across Quebec, aimed at promoting social inclusion and enhancing the quality of life for older adults. These efforts were paired with a push for public awareness. Throughout the past year, nearly 900 people took part in a series of webinars designed to elevate seniors’ voices and promote the plan’s core goals.

A virtual town hall in April drew close to 1,200 participants — a turnout Bélanger says reflects the growing interest in aging-related issues. “More than ever, society is mobilized to allow seniors to fully experience this stage of life,” Bélanger said. “To be recognized and valued in their communities.”

More to come in year two

The plan — which includes 102 distinct measures coordinated by 35 provincial ministries and agencies — also sets out 16 long-term targets to monitor progress. So far, $4.6 billion of the total budget has already been allocated. That funding has also gone toward developing new legal, digital, and financial tools tailored to seniors’ needs, as well as launching public campaigns that challenge stereotypes around aging and highlight the contributions of older Quebecers.

Additional investments are expected in year two, which will see a continued focus on longterm care reform, affordable housing development, and expanded outreach. Initiatives tied to the province’s Alzheimer’s and neurocognitive disorders strategy will also take on greater visibility in the coming year, according to the ministry. With the first year of implementation behind them, Bélanger says the government is well-positioned to move into the next phase of the plan. The early momentum, she argues, isn’t just about statistics — it’s about setting a lasting direction. The ultimate goal, she emphasized, is to foster pride in aging and strengthen community support across the province. “We are definitely well-positioned for the next steps in carrying out our action plan,” she said.