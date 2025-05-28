Héma-Québec needs you! Give blood this summer

Summer is a critical time for Héma-Québec. With their usual schedules on hold for a few weeks, many donors take a well-deserved break — but hospital patients can’t.

The need for blood never stops. It only takes an hour for this act of kindness towards someone waiting for a transfusion or blood product. Just one hour of your time is life-changing. All you have to do is make an appointment! Who knows? You might even make it a habit!

LOCATION: The 180 Church ADDRESS: 3190 Delaunay Street, Chomedey Laval DATE: Saturday, June 7, 2025 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. GOAL: To convince 50 donors to roll up their sleeves just long enough for a quick blood donation.

We recommend making an appointment before going to a blood drive. You can easily do it online at www.hemaquebec.ca/en/book-appointment or by calling at 1-800-343-7264.

Roll up your sleeves! We need solidarity to keep our collective blood supply afloat! Everyone who rolls up their sleeve makes a difference. If you’re afraid of needles, just know that the people on site are qualified to oversee this experience. They will be able to reassure you, and you will be so proud to have donated!

Want to check if you can donate?

Before going to a blood drive, you can always confirm your eligibility with Donor Services at 1-800-847-2525 or visit the Héma-Québec website at www.hemaquebec.ca/en, under the section Donate > Blood > Who can give blood?

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec’s mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population’s needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has more than 1,900 employees, more than 200,000 donors of blood, plasma, stem cells, mothers’ milk and human tissue, as well as thousands of volunteers at blood drive sites.

Héma-Québec delivers nearly 800,000 human-derived biological products to Québec hospitals every year to meet patients’ needs.