Celebrating a century: Madame Giuditta Giuzio’s 100th Birthday

On May 21, an extraordinary milestone was celebrated — a century filled with memories, resilience, wisdom, and love. Reaching the age of 100 was a remarkable testament to the strength of Madame Giuditta Giuzio’s mind and the richness of her journey.

Madame Giuzio’s life had touched many, and her legacy continued to inspire those around her.

Her special day was filled with joy, surrounded by the warmth of her family and friends, and the years to come were wished to bring her peace, health, and happiness.

“Happy 100th birthday, Madame Giuditta Giuzio, and many blessings to you and your family” wished St-Bruno city councillor David De Cotis.