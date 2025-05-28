Air Cadets 710 Squadron showcases skills during annual graduation exercises

Laval’s ass’t fire chief Beaupré and Ste-Rose councillor Novac were special guests

Several dozen young members of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets’ 710 Squadron in Sainte-Rose marked the official completion of their training on Saturday May 17 with a parade and graduation ceremony at École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle before an audience of proud parents, siblings and friends.

Daniel Beaupré, assistant director of the Laval Fire Department, leads an inspection of the members of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets’ 710 Squadron at École secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle in Sainte-Rose on May 17: (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

In addition to the guests, the squadron also welcomed special invitees Daniel Beaupré, assistant director of the Laval Fire Department, and Flavia Alexandra Novac, the Laval city councillor for the City of Laval’s Sainte-Rose district.

Both took part in the ceremonies as official reviewing officers during an inspection of the uniformed cadets.

Life skills learning

Regarded by many as the best youth program in Canada, the Royal Canadian Air Cadets offer free membership for all activities to youths from ages 12 to 18 without exception.

The activities include survival and adventure training, marksmanship, music, as well as airplane and glider training.

Laval city councillor for Sainte-Rose Flavia Alexandra Novac touched base with a few of the 710 Squadron’s 2025 program graduates during the ceremonies on May 17. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The program is administered by the Canadian Armed Forces and funded through the Department of National Defence (DND). Additional support is provided by the civilian Air Cadet League of Canada (ACLC).

Together with the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets and Royal Canadian Army Cadets, it forms the largest federally funded youth program in the country.Cadets are not members of the military, nor are they obliged to join the Canadian Armed Forces.

Review of year’s training

The graduation ceremony was a showcase for the coordinated sense of pride and discipline the Air Cadets instills in its young members.

From late morning into the early afternoon, parents and friends seated on the sidelines had the opportunity to see their sons and daughters in the squadron partake in parade and marching exercises, while later undergoing an inspection and review led by Beaupré and Novac.

This was followed by the presentation of awards, ranks and medals, speeches by dignitaries, and finally an opportunity at the end for everyone to meet, greet and enjoy a great buffet lunch volunteers had prepared for the guests.

In an address to the squadron members as well as the guests, Beaupré noted that as a youngster, he had been a member of an air cadets squadron and learned many life lessons from the experience.

Valuable life lessons

They included being instilled with an appreciation for practice and discipline, as well as a lasting sense of the importance of remaining loyal to principles and to friends.

“I am convinced that one of the reasons I am here today before you because of those experiences and I am proud to find myself among you once again,” said Beaupré.

For her part, Novac thanked the squadron’s superiors for inviting her, while praising them for their good work among the City of Laval’s youths. “I urge you to continue to pursue your activities and I will be there to support you in everything you do,” she said.