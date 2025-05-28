Lanvac expands offerings with ‘Libris 2’ emergency communicator for seniors

Growth continues at Canada’s leading third-party alarm monitoring wholesaler

In the ever-evolving world of security and surveillance, Lanvac was promoting something new and quite advanced at the Security Canada East trade show at the Laval Sheraton on April 30.

Alarm dealers can now use the Lanvac.Mobi web app to run on and off system tests, check for signal history, request reports and even create new customer accounts or modify existing accounts, according to Stephanos Georgoudes, one of several members of a family who have been deeply committed to Lanvac for decades.

Lanvac Surveillance’s Stephanos Georgoudes (second from right) is seen here with Lanvac associates Victor, Jake and Yianni at the Lanvac booth during the Security Canada East Salon at the Laval Sheraton on April 30. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Exclusive to NBG

The company, Canada’s leading third-party wholesaler of alarm monitoring, monitors alarm systems for intrusion, fire and medical emergencies, and has a sister company, NBG Telecom, which sells alarm products to Lanvac dealers or to any other alarm services retailer for that matter.

Since last year, NBG has begun distributing the Libris 2 Personal Emergency Response Communicator from Numera exclusively in Canada. For vulnerable seniors and other at-risk persons, it is regarded as a comprehensive mobile safety and wellness solution that features fall detection, GPS location, 4G/LTE support and a 48-hour battery.

“We’re the only ones in Canada who have it,” Georgoudes said in an interview with Newsfirst Multimedia, noting that it’s a mobile medical pendant with two-way voice.

Lanvac Surveillance’s Stephanos Georgoudes is seen here with a Libris 2 Personal Emergency Response Communicator from Numera, which Lanvac is distributing exclusively in Canada. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Automated two-way voice

Worn around the neck or on a belt, a button activates a medical event alarm which goes to the Lanvac central monitoring station, and a two-way voice call is automatically placed to a human operator at Lanvac. Along with the alarm signal, the user’s GPS coordinates are also automatically sent to central.

“If the person needs help, the operators know exactly where to dispatch the ambulance,” said Georgoudes, adding that the Libris 2 also has fall detection. If the device senses a sudden drop with a corresponding velocity of speed, a fall detection alert is sent out, and the alarm central immediately contacts the significant other responsible for the well-being of the user.

Monitoring with GPS

With the Libris 2, family also get access to an online portal that allows them to check in periodically on the loved-one who’s wearing a Libris pendant. Through GPS technology, they can set up a virtual geo-fence that will trigger notifications to family members if the user accidentally or unintentionally passes outside pre-set boundaries.

Lanvac Surveillance’s Stephanos with another of NBG Telecom’s distributed products: the Bosch ULC Fire Monitoring Kit. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

With Security Canada conventions also taking place in western and central Canada this year, the gatherings are always a time for security experts from across the country to focus on building and renewing relationships with hundreds of professionals deeply involved in Canada’s security services sector.

Deep roots in Montreal

Lanvac was founded by brothers John and Bill Georgoudes. Raised in Montreal’s Park Extension district – which was at one time home for most of the city’s Greeks – they turned their initially small burglar alarm business into a big-time contender.

Lanvac’s first monitoring station was in Montreal’s Parc Extension neighborhood, in the basement of a building at the corner of Durocher and Jean Talon. Bill got his elementary education at Barclay School on Wiseman Ave., while John attended Strathcona Academy in Outremont.

Bill received his secondary education at the former William Hingston High School, which has since become the area’s most important community centre. John attended another legendary secondary school, Baron Byng High, which was made famous internationally by Canadian novelist Mordecai Richler.