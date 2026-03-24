Lorenzo Lagatta wins SWLSB electoral division 9 by-election

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier Schoool Board announced on Tuesday that Lorenzo Lagatta is the winner of a by-election held on Sunday March 22 for the vacant electoral division 9 seat.

Lorenzo Lagatta has won the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board by-election in electoral division 9. (Photo: Action Laval Facebook)

While there were 6,260 registered electors, 36 votes were cast for Lagatta.

Polizoi Christodoulakis received 32 votes, Stephanie Brandone 21 votes, and Marie-Thérèse Désormeaux 3 votes.

Lagatta, according to his Facebook page, is a real estate agent, a father of three children and a resident of Laval since 2010.

He was also a candidate for the municipal Action Laval party in the district of Saint-Vincent-de-Paul last November.

District 9, which includes parts of the City of Laval’s Pont-Viau and Duvernay districts, services Genesis, Jules Verne, Saint Paul and Saint Vincent Elementary Schools.

“I am a proud and involved father of three boys, and like many parents, I know how much our school’s matter—not only for learning, but for children’s well-being, family support, and the strength of our community,” Lagatta stated in a candidacy profile published by the SWLSB prior to the by-election.

“I am actively engaged in my community and believe in cooperation, respectful dialogue, and clear communication,” he added.

“I am comfortable working in multiple languages, which I see as an important strength in serving a diverse and inclusive school community. A strong public school system must ensure that every student—regardless of ability, learning profile, or background—has the support they need to succeed.”

He said that one of his priorities would be strengthening services for students with special needs by supporting evidence-based interventions, improving access to specialists, and ensuring teachers receive the training and classroom support they need.



“Good school governance requires listening carefully, making informed decisions, and acting transparently in the best interest of students,” said Lagatta.