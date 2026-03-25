LFD firefighter injured in blaze on Kugler St. in Duvernay

(Photo: Courtesy of Association des pompiers de Laval)

A firefighter with the Laval Fire Department suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury on March 21 while helping put out a blaze at a home on Kugler St. in the eastern reaches of Duvernay.

It is initially believed to have started when a BBQ set fire to a rear balcony.

Around 2:36 pm, according to information posted on the Association des pompiers de Laval’s X social media feed, firefighters arriving observed that the rear balcony of the detached house was almost entirely engulfed in flames.

“Flames visible with propagation up to the level of the attic,” they wrote, adding that the situation required a second alarm to be called in.

Given the intensity of the flames, which were spreading to the outer siding of the building and were heading towards the roof, significant efforts were made to control their spread as quickly as possible and contain the fire before it reached the interior.

Three people were rescued during the operation, and the blaze was reported to be under control before 3:45 pm.

Urgences-Santé was summoned after one member of the LFD personnel was injured after falling from a height of around five feet.

Damage to the building and to its furnishings and other contents was estimated at $375,000.