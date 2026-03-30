STL resumes regular bus service after maintenance issues

The Société de transport de Laval says it is resuming regular service now that it has enough buses in good working order.

The regional transit agency was forced to suspend around 60 routes beginning on March 10 because of delays in routine bus maintenance caused by supply chain issues involving supply of spare parts and equipment management.

The STL said in a statement Monday that the situation resolved itself more quickly than had been anticipated, after previously stating that disruptions might last for up to eight weeks or longer.