Faulty door at new Laval Police building becomes an issue

A problem at Laval’s new western sector police services building on Curé-Labelle Blvd. has forced the city to hire a 24-hour security guard to monitor a malfunctioning employee entrance so that intruders can’t get into the building.

The Laval Police Dept.’s western sector building on Curé-Labelle Blvd. (Photo: Courtesy of City of Laval)

Since opening last summer after being built at a cost of $61 million, the building has suffered from a few snafus.

These have included an underground garage entrance door which was reported to be stuck open or shut at times, causing some scheduling problems for officers heading out on duty.

The architecturally-modern building, whose exterior is clad in a lightweight stainless metal and glass curtain wall, has reportedly also suffered from weather-related water infiltration and leakage.

The City of Laval has reportedly already paid $21,000 over the past two months for a private security guard to watch the door until it is repaired or replaced.

In the meantime, there are also reports that some civilians have mistakenly been entering the building through the employees’ door, rather than through the front entrance, adding to the overall consternation.