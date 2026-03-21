Fire inflicts serious damage on house in Duvernay

(Photo: Courtesy of Association des pompiers de Laval)

A family who were living in a residential part of Laval’s Duvernay district will be away from home for at least a while after a fire that caused more than $190,000 in damage to their dwelling

A few minutes before 2 am on March 11, the Laval Fire Dept. received a call from the 9-1-1 emergency service that a house on des Perron Ave. was ablaze.

The occupants, an adult and two children, were awakened by smoke, according to an account furnished by the fire department.

Flames were visible at the roofline when firefighters arrived on the scene.

It was considered to be under control by 3 am.