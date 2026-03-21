Fire causes $2.5 million in damage to snow removal contractor in Duvernay

Carelessness is believed to have been the underlying cause of a fire that decimated garages and other installations at a snow removal contractor’s base of operations on des Perron Avenue near Montée Saint-François in Duvernay earlier this month.

(Photo: Courtesy of Association des pompiers de Laval)

The Laval region’s 9-1-1 service received a call around 5:45 pm on March 10 and Laval Fire Dept. personnel were on the scene at Déneigement SM within minutes.

As is frequently the case with industrial fires, a tall pall of dark smoke rose and hung over the site, visible from a considerable distance.

It wasn’t until nearly 9:20 pm that the firefighters were able to finally declare the blaze under control.

The LFD speculated that the cause may have been a carelessly discarded cigarette butt and estimated overall damage at $2.5 million.