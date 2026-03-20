Repair work on Papineau-Leblanc Bridge underway until next year

The Papineau-Leblanc Bridge, which carries Autoroute 19. (Photo: Courtesy Transports Québec)

The Quebec Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility informs road users that a lengthy period of repair work resumed on March 20 on the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge, carrying Autoroute 19 between Laval and Montreal over the Rivière des Prairies, with a projected completion date in the summer of 2027.

According to the ministry, the purpose of the work is to continue the refurbishment of the bridge, notably by replacing the guardrails, wheel guards, as well as the asphalt pavement of the roadway and the bridge membrane.

From Friday, March 20, at 11 PM, to Monday, March 23, at 5 AM:

Complete closure of Highway 19 (Papineau) southbound between Highway 440 (Jean-Noël-Lavoie) and Henri-Bourrassa Boulevard.

Access to Boulevard Saint-Martin will be possible.

Complete closure in the northbound direction between Henri-Bourassa and de la Concorde boulevards.

To travel between Montreal and Laval, road users can take the Médéric-Martin Bridge (A-15) or the Pie-IX Bridge (R-125).

Detour routes will be marked by temporary signage.Episodes of congestion are to be expected. The Ministry recommends that road users who will need to travel in the area allow more time to reach their destination.

From Monday, March 23, at 5 a.m., until August 2026:

Closure of the ramp from Boulevard Lévesque to Highway 19 southbound.

From Monday, March 23, at 5 a.m., until the end of the year 2026:

Two lanes of traffic available in each direction on the bridge at all times.

Partial or complete closures of the bridge to be expected in the evening and at night.

The detour routes will be marked by temporary signage.

In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, these disruptions could be postponed, extended or canceled. Before hitting the road, it is recommended that motorists check Québec 511, a handy tool for properly planning road trips.