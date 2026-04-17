Liberals conclude their largest-ever policy convention in Montreal

Prime Minister Mark Carney struck a note of unrestrained optimism

The Liberal Party of Canada capped off its 2026 National Convention in Montreal last weekend after bringing together a record-breaking 4,500 members, some of whom were perhaps a little on edge about the outcome of impending by-elections that could lead to the Liberals finally having a majority government.

“This was one of the best conventions in the history of the Liberal Party,” Laval-Les-Îles Liberal MP Fayçal El-Khoury said in an interview with The Laval News last Sunday, a day after the convention closed.

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at the Liberal Party of Canada’s 2026 policy convention in Montreal. (Photo: Courtesy of CPAC)

Laval MPs ‘energized’

“We are proud to have a leader like Mark Carney,” added El-Khoury. “We were more than 4,500 members there. We all were very proud and I am sure everyone enjoyed it.”

Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis agreed with her parliamentary colleague that the convention was an extraordinary success. “It was energizing and so great to see so many new people, new faces from across the country who participated in their very first convention,” she said.

The Liberals’ leader struck a note of unrestrained optimism in the keynote address he delivered on the last day in accordance with a political party convention tradition.

“Over the past three days, Liberals have come together with energy and determination to shape the future of our party and our country,” said Prime Minister Mark Carney.

A ‘decisive moment,’ said Carney

“At this decisive moment, Canadians are looking for strong leadership and serious solutions, and that’s exactly what our new Liberal team is delivering,” he continued. “United, we will build Canada Strong, a Canada Strong for all – a Canada Strong that no one can ever take away.”

After Carney spoke to the thousands of Liberal members and delegates waiving Canadian flags as well as signs bearing his name, some political observers speculated that the event resembled a pre-election rally more than a gathering for the purpose of discussing and setting new policies.

Among the thousands of members who converged in Montreal, more than half were taking part in a federal Liberal Party convention for the first time, according to Liberal Party of Canada organizers.

Record-breaking fundraising

Delegates engaged in policy discussions, as well as campaign trainings and plenary sessions, while hearing from a range of speakers and voices from across Canada. Party members also came together to help shape policy direction and elect members of the Liberal Party’s next national board of directors.

According to the party, up to 300,000 people from across Canada became card-carrying Liberal Party members since last year when the eadership race saw Mark Carney become leader in March 2025. The momentum also translated into record-breaking grassroots fundraising that saw 2025 as the Liberals’ best-ever fundraising year.

Carney’s message to fellow Liberals came as the latest of several House of Commons floor crossers strengthened the party’s situation, while still falling short of a minimum 172-seat majority.

Five new Liberals at convention

Since he stepped into the Prime Minister’s position, Carney’s government has attracted a total of five MPs from rival opposition parties. They include Lori Idlout from the NDP, as well as four Conservatives: Chris d’Entremont, Michael Ma, Matt Jeneroux and only last week Marilyn Gladu.

The Liberals held 171 seats in the House of Commons before last Monday’s by-elections, in which they were expected to increase their seat count.

The trade war with the United States loomed large in Carney’s keynote remarks, with the prime minister pointing to his government’s economic agenda. He said a strong economy would be essential to the party’s mission of building a just society. Carney received standing applause when he said a just society is anchored in a woman’s right to choose while allowing for a wide range of lifestyle diversity.

Carney’s speaking points

Carney’s speech also highlighted his government’s defence industrial strategy, military spending, infrastructure investments, major projects office and efforts to diversify international trade.

The convention delegates spent last Saturday morning debating and voting on several non-binding policy resolutions. Two resolutions which were adopted related to setting age restrictions on social media and artificial chat bots.

Grassroots members of the party also debated a resolution on restricting use of the notwithstanding clause, by invoking disallowance on any provincial legislation that proactively invokes the clause before court challenges are exhausted.