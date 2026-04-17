Laval Police warn about circulation of $100 counterfeit bills

Although it’s a no brainer to ask someone to break a dollar in exchange for four quarters, most people who’ve lived in this country long enough are well aware that $100 can’t be exchanged for four $25 bills because there is no such unit of currency in Canada.

While the Bank of Canada did issue a $25 note in 1935 to honor the silver jubilee of King George V, the Laval Police used a mock-up of a fake $25 bill on April Fool’s Day (April 1) to make a point that counterfeiters in Laval are now circulating fake $100 notes.

According to the LPD, several Laval residents have reported receiving counterfeit $100 bills during transactions on resale sites like Facebook Marketplace. The police point out that victims of counterfeiting will not be compensated, regardless of their loss.

That’s why they are urging anyone selling for cash to be vigilant and follow some practical tips to help verify the authenticity of the bills received during such transactions.

Serial number: Each bill must have its own unique serial number. Make sure there are no duplicates.

Transparent strip: Examine the transparent strip of the bill. Tiny numbers corresponding to the currency’s value must be visible.

Portrait on the transparent strip: The portrait visible on the transparent strip must match the main portrait on the currency.

Small numbers in the maple leaf: Using bright light, look for small numbers hidden within the transparent maple leaf.

Metallic portrait: Make sure the metallic portrait changes color depending on the angle of the light.

Ink texture: Run your finger over the main portrait to feel the texture of the embossed ink.

Remember that you are under no obligation to accept a currency note if you have any doubts about its authenticity. You should feel free to ask for another or choose another payment method if you are unsure.

The Laval Police say that a neutral zone, supervised by the police, is available to ensure the security of transactions. This zone is located at Laval Police Headquarters, 2911 Chomedey Blvd.

Anyone with information regarding the circulation of counterfeit currency is encouraged to confidentially contact the Laval Police on their Information Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911.

LFD was kept busy fighting fires recently

The City of Laval’s firefighters were more than a little busy over the last two weeks, putting out nearly a half-dozen fires at commercial and residential addresses throughout the city.

On April 8 around 9:45 pm, a building fire on des Laurentides Blvd. in the Pont-Viau district caused extensive damage to a non-profit retail business serving primarily a disadvantaged clientele.

The Carrefour des aubaines du Relais Communautaire de Laval was the scene of an electrical fire. A fault or defect in the electrical wiring installed in the walls is believed to have been the cause of the blaze.

Upon the arrival of the firefighters, smoke and flames were visible inside the building just south of Grenon St. They were able to halt the spread of flames, confining them to the front of the store. Despite the firefighters’ efforts, damage was estimated at approximately $100,000 for the building and $50,000 for its contents.

Other recent fires:

APRIL 10 | 18:15 // Building fire on boulevard Curé-Labelle in the Chomedey sector. Commercial building. Visible smoke. The Code was 10-12, second alarm.

The April 3 fire on boulevard Dagenais Ouest in Laval’s Fabreville sector. (Photo: Courtesy of APL)

APRIL 9 | 19:16 // Building fire on Belmont Street in the Saint-François sector. Residential building. Visible flames. The Code was 10-09, full rescue engaged, possible worsening.

APRIL 6 | 10:30 // Building fire on Place des Capucines in the Sainte-Dorothée sector. Residential building. Visible smoke coming from the basement. Code was 10-09, full rescue engaged, possible worsening.

3 APRIL | 15:08 // Building fire on boulevard Dagenais Ouest in the Fabreville sector. Multi-unit residential building. Visible smoke coming from a basement apartment. The Code was 10-07, intervention necessary.