$20 million allocated by Laval and Carney government for Pont-Viau development

City moves to accelerate new housing and revitalization in Cartier Metro area

An extensive phase of new residential development is set to begin in the City of Laval’s Pont-Viau district following an announcement last week that the Carney Liberal government will be contributing $8 million to help modernize key underground infrastructure through Ottawa’s Strong Communities Fund.

Laval is the first municipality in Quebec to receive support through the new program. The development, taking place near the Cartier Metro station and the Pont-Viau bridge, will enable the construction of nearly 1,800 housing units, representing a total investment of nearly $20 million including the City of Laval’s contribution.

A birdseye view of the area in Pont-Viau where the City of Laval will be installing new underground infrastructure with subsidies furnished by the federal government. (Aerial photo: Vincent Girard, City of Laval)

Cartier Metro revitalization

The project aligns with a revitalization vision for the Cartier Metro area initiated by the City of Laval in 2016, in conjunction with a specific urban planning program (PPU) in place since 2022.

In recent years, the city has undertaken numerous initiatives to transform the neighborhood, including the acquisition of sites of interest, the improvement of public spaces and more greenery.

The goal, according to the city, is to create a place where people can live, work and enjoy leisure activities within walking distance, close to public transit, and in a high-quality living environment.

Among the city’s recent projects were the acquisition of property that included the Convent of the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception on Place Juge Desnoyers, opening a new chapter for the heritage site.

From the left, Laval city councillor for Marigot Cecilia Macedo, Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Liberal MP Carlos Leitão, Alfred-Pellan Liberal MP Angelo Iacono, federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson, Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer, Trois-Rivières Liberal MP Caroline Desrochers, and Laval city councillors Christine Poirier and Nicolas Borne. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Impending transformation

Set for a transformation, the redeveloped site will house new housing as well as a cultural and community hub, while contributing to the revitalization of the area. The project, like others to come, will directly benefit from the infrastructure modernization plan announced by the city and the federal government.

In the area near the Cartier Metro, according to the city, underground infrastructure networks have reached their full capacity, currently limiting the development of new residential projects. Upgrading the infrastructure is therefore seen as a concrete means of accelerating housing construction while meeting growing consumer demands.

The work, which is scheduled to begin in the fall, will increase sewer and water network capacity by replacing or upgrading nearly 2.5 kilometres of underground pipes, ensuring reliable municipal services while reducing the risk of overflows. The project will also incorporate features promoting active transportation, greening and sustainable stormwater management.

Major construction coming

“We are investing in the construction of reliable infrastructure at a pace and scale unprecedented in generations,” said Minister of Housing and Infrastructure in the Carney cabinet Gregor Robertson. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“We’re going to have a lot of buildings built around this area,” Laval city councillor for Marigot Cecilia Macedo (which includes the area slated for development) said in an interview with The Laval News.

She noted that in addition to being the location of one of Laval’s three Metro stations, the area is one of the main vehicle traffic entrances into Laval and the focus for a number of years for projected improvements.

“To build a strong Canada, we must first build strong communities,” Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure in the Carney cabinet, said during an outdoor press conference held on the edge of the area to be developed.

“Thanks to the new Strong Communities Fund, we are investing in the construction of reliable infrastructure at a pace and scale unprecedented in generations: roads, hospitals, schools and water systems that support people, create jobs, and build connected communities,” added Robertson.

Targeted development

“Focusing on what matters most means investing in the infrastructure that allows our city to develop smartly,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“With this project, we are upgrading underground infrastructure networks, unlocking the construction of nearly 1,800 housing units, and providing concrete support for the transformation of the Cartier metro area,” he continued.

“This is a neighborhood undergoing revitalization, where we are helping to create complete, accessible and high-quality living spaces close to public transit.”

The new Strong Communities Fund “will help strengthen communities across the country,” said Trois-Rivières Liberal MP Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to Robertson.

“By investing in municipal infrastructure in Laval, we are supporting the facilities that communities need to grow and build a strong Canada.”