Laval’s blue collars call off two-day February strike

Following a notice of a two-day strike in early February sent by Laval’s unionized blue collar workers to the city, the union has announced progress in labor agreement talks and have cancelled the planned walkout.

Unionized City of Laval public works employees showed their displeasure over the slowness of negotiations when they protested recently outside the opening of the City of Laval’s new Aquatics Complex.

“Negotiations with the City of Laval, which started in the spring of 2023, were proceeding too slowly,” Alexandre Prégent, a spokesman for the local chapter of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“At this point, we want to focus all our efforts at the negotiations table,” he added, noting that additional meetings with City of Laval officials are planned.

He said that given the apparent progress made in negotiations, “further actions could be implemented in the coming days.”