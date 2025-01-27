Environment Canada issues high-wind warning for Laval and Montreal regions

Damage caused by a windstorm in Laval in 2019.

Southwesterly winds will reach up to 90 km/h tonight in the Laval and Montreal regions, Environment Canada said on Monday morning.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” says the federal weather agency, noting that property damage is possible.

At the same time, a snow squall watch for the same regions is also in effect.

Periods of heavy snow are expected tonight.

Visibility in snow squalls may be greatly reduced due to intense snowfall.

In addition, following the passage of a cold front, temperatures are expected to fall significantly.

An arctic air mass will then sweep across the province, causing temperatures to plummet.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather, and visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.