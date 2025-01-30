Suspects arraigned in Laval in province-wide crackdown on $1 million phone scam

Several suspects arrested by the Sécurité du Québec in conjunction with a $1 million province-wide fraud scheme targeting senior citizens were arraigned at the Palais de Justice in Laval Wednesday.

Six out of a group of 16 suspects made court appearances in Laval as well as in Trois Rivières, according to the SQ.

All were taken in to face charges related to 250 fraud cases involving 214 victims, with an average age in the late 70s, who were fleeced out of an estimated $1 million.

The provincial police force alleges the suspects used telephone call-hosting software to modify information displayed on phone screens, while posing as familiar institutions or sometimes as police officers, in order to cheat victims out of savings.

The arrests were the culmination of an investigation, involving more than 90 police, which began in 2022.