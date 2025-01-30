SWLSB announces new ‘oversight’ policy to improve transparency and accountability

Recently-elected SWLSB chairman James Di Sano.

In a move they say is meant to boost trust and reinforce financial accountability, commissioners with the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board have unanimously adopted significant amendments to the SWLSB’s expense reimbursement policy.

The commissioners say they want to try and ensure a more transparent and accountable approach is in place for approving the chairperson’s expenses in the future.

In a statement the SWLSB released this week, the board says that under the previous policy, the director general was responsible for authorizing the chairperson’s expenses.

“However, in response to past concerns and in alignment with best governance practices, this responsibility will now fall under the oversight of the Executive Committee, along with that of the director general,” according to the SWLSB.

“This structural change aims to provide a higher level of scrutiny and ensure that all expenses align with the school board’s values of responsibility and integrity.”

“Our community deserves leadership that is not only transparent but also deeply committed to the responsible use of resources,” said James Di Sano, elected late last year as the new chairperson of the SWLSB.

“We are taking proactive measures to ensure that public funds are managed responsibly and that our leadership remains fully accountable to the stakeholders we serve.”

The board said the initiative “follows the challenges faced by the school board in the wake of the previous chairperson’s expenditures, which underscored the need for stronger financial governance.

They said the new policy “reflects a fundamental shift in the way the school board approaches financial oversight as well as a commitment to ethical leadership and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

Key elements of the updated policy include:

Enhanced Oversight: The Executive Committee now holds full responsibility, alongside the director general, for approving the chairperson’s expenses, ensuring multi-tiered accountability. Additionally, according to the board, a resolution will be presented at the next council meeting requiring that all commissioners’ expenses be tabled at the Executive Committee, once authorized by the chairperson.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement: Ongoing reviews will be conducted to adapt to evolving governance standards.

“These changes signify more than just policy revisions; they represent a renewed commitment to ethical leadership and fiscal responsibility,” said Di Sano.

“Our focus is on ensuring that every dollar spent serves the students, families, and communities that rely on us.”